Charges dropped in federal bribery case against prominent Miami attorney

Prosecutors have agreed to drop criminal charges against a prominent Miami defense attorney accused of orchestrating a bribery conspiracy involving two former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration supervisors who leaked confidential information.

Charges will be dismissed against David Macey in a year as long as he does not break any laws, according to a deferred prosecution agreement announced Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

Judge cites strength of legal team

Prosecutors offered no explanation for the sudden reversal. But U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden said the "extraordinary opportunity" for Macey to avoid trial was in part the result of his experienced legal team.

"I feel great. I'm elated," Macey said, grinning as he walked out of the courthouse and embraced his attorneys.

DEA probe led to convictions

The rare move appears to bring an end to a multiyear investigation into corruption inside the DEA that resulted in the conviction of two former agents. The probe recently widened to focus on Miami's "white powder bar," high-priced defense lawyers who negotiate surrender deals for Latin American drug traffickers by converting them into government cooperators.

One of the most successful of those attorneys was Macey, a former state prosecutor. In February, Macey, 54, was accused of lavishing two former DEA agents with cash and gifts, including Yankees-Red Sox baseball tickets and a down payment for a condo in suburban Coral Gables, Florida, in exchange for sensitive information about the timing of federal indictments and other leads that authorities said put cases and investigators at risk.

Defense denies quid pro quo arrangement

Macey's attorneys don't deny payments and purchases totaling $73,000 ended up in the hands of veteran lawman John Costanzo and retired DEA supervisor Manny Recio, who was working as a private investigator for Macey and other attorneys. However, they said Macey made no specific ask of Costanzo, describing him as a "good friend" with whom he shared meals, holidays and vacations.

"The indictment fails to allege any quid pro quo," Macey's attorneys said in a motion to dismiss the indictment earlier this month. "It instead describes, at best, a formless arrangement of alleged payments as quids (many entirely unlinked to Mr. Macey) and so-called 'requests' as quos with no apparent connection between them."

Statement acknowledges appearance of conflict

As part of the agreement announced Thursday, Macey acknowledged that his financial transactions with Costanzo "created at minimum a risk of perceived conflicts of interests." In a statement through his attorney, Shawn Crowley, he said he was grateful the "government looked at the facts and determined justice would not be served by continuing this prosecution."

Key informant indicted in Tampa

It is unclear why the case fell apart. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment. The lead prosecutor, Sheb Swett, no longer works at the office. Meanwhile, a key informant who recorded conversations with Recio and another Miami attorney has since been indicted in Tampa, Florida, in an alleged plot to extort major cocaine traffickers facing extradition from Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

Agents sentenced; more trials pending

Macey has always denied wrongdoing. Recio and Costanzo were sentenced to prison terms of three and four years, respectively. Their Manhattan trial followed a flurry of misconduct cases involving other DEA agents accused of corruption and federal crimes.

Recio repeatedly asked Costanzo to search a confidential database for investigations of interest to the attorneys he worked for, including Macey, according to wiretapped phone calls cited during trial.

The agents also discussed the timing of high-profile arrests and charges, including for a man suspected of acting as an intermediary for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Payments routed through intermediaries

Recio and Costanzo also discussed confidential DEA plans to arrest a high-level trafficker in the Dominican Republic whom Macey was trying to recruit as a client.

Defense attorneys said the government had no proof that Macey had any knowledge of the DEA policy he allegedly induced Costanzo to violate, nor the required intent.

The gifts and payments by Macey included a dinner in Manhattan's West Village for Costanzo, himself, and another then-high-ranking DEA official in Mexico.

Prosecutors said the agents relied on middlemen, including Costanzo's now-deceased father — a decorated DEA agent — to disguise payments. They also used sham invoices and a company listing its address as a UPS store, while deleting hundreds of messages and calls to a burner phone.

DEA officer faces upcoming trial

DEA task force officer Edwin Pagan was accused of being an intermediary and faces a November trial on charges including bribery and perjury. He has pleaded not guilty.

___

Goodman reported from Miami.