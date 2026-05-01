Miami's most luxurious high-rise is facing their 2nd lawsuit in months, but developers are fighting back

Developers of downtown Miami's Aston Martin Residences are facing their second lawsuit in four months. The lawsuit, filed by the 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way Condominium Association, claims building residents have observed concrete balconies crumbling and the building's seawall corroding, issues that lawyers estimate will cost millions of dollars to repair.

The condo association, which took over management of the property in March 2025, blames Riverwalk East Development, LLC. According to the lawsuit, residents moved in to find shattered glass on balconies, unsealed concrete, and chunks of concrete falling to the ground. The crumbling concrete on the balconies has allegedly left holes that expose reinforcement steel, leading to rust, corrosion, and water intrusion.

"It's kind of like having an SUV or a truck and not painting the back quarter panel," said David Haber, an attorney for the building's condo association, describing the developer's work. "It's just like, okay, I'm going to walk away. The car is good enough".

Haber's colleague, Daniel Levin, filed the lawsuit in March, accusing Riverwalk East Developers, LLC of overseeing defective work, supported by engineering and plumbing inspection results. Engineers hired by the association reported concrete defects, a drooping balcony, loose fire sprinkler joints causing leaks, and corrosion and cracks in the seawall.

"There's no way that this can be a maintenance issue when the issues that are being identified are all readily observable at the time of turnover," Levin said.

This is the second legal action against the development. Haber filed a separate lawsuit in January against Aston Martin Residences, accusing developer German Coto and his businesses of fraud for allegedly failing to deliver on promised amenities, including a private marina, helipad, and concierge services.

The company's spokesperson is pushing back on the lawsuit's allegations

A spokesperson for Riverwalk East Developments, LLC, who did not wish to be identified, released a statement defending the company:

"The association has made allegations that we believe are unfounded and appear to divert attention from unresolved obligations on their part.

To deliver the ultimate luxury building, the developer partnered with the industry's most experienced suppliers. The result of this commitment to excellence is a magnificent building that has changed the Miami skyline.

The professionals involved in the project are widely recognized for their proven expertise and consistently deliver high-quality results. Their experience and track record have contributed to a residential property that reflects strong demand and premium standards of design and construction.

We are concerned that ongoing litigation may not serve the best interests of residents. We remain confident that the legal process will lead to a fair outcome and support a resolution based on facts, good faith, and the overall well-being of the community."