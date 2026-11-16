Travelers at South Florida airports continue to feel fallout from nationwide ground stop

Travelers at South Florida airports are still scrambling to figure out how they're getting home or moving on to their next destination days after a rare nationwide ground stop forced the cancellation or delay of tens of thousands of flights across the U.S.

Since Friday, more than 45,000 flights have been delayed or canceled across the U.S., according to FlightAware, including flights to and from Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

CBS News Miami spoke to frustrated passengers at MIA, and all basically shared the same story – many being forced to sleep on the airport floor, while others were lucky enough to find a hotel but won't be reimbursed.

Countless others stood in line for hours trying to make other arrangements.

Passengers wait in the terminal of Miami International Airport, Miami on November 13, 2026. Giorgio VIERA /AFP via Getty Images

As of Monday morning, FlightAware reported 21 delays and 20 cancellations at MIA, while 13 delays and nine cancellations were reported at FLL.

CBS News Miami spoke to one woman who said through tears that she's been trying to get home since Friday and she still doesn't know if she will make it on Monday because she's been warned of more delays and cancellations.

Another passenger said she's been at the airport since Sunday morning trying to figure out how she's getting home. She said she saw other passengers taking rideshares to West Palm Beach to grab a rental car because there are none left in Miami.

This comes despite Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy saying he expects flight schedules to return to normal on Monday.

"We have to get off old network," Duffy says

Duffy said Sunday that "we have to get off old network, old telecom" after a telecommunication outage that officials said stemmed from overloaded routers prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to order a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday.

"For decades, this work in the FAA has not been done. It hasn't been done because it's hard," he said.

Duffy said Friday that the FAA needs $50 billion from Congress to overhaul the telecom network.

President Donald Trump on Sunday also weighed in and urged Congress to approve the funding.

"Much of our current air control system is 50 years old - RIDICULOUS!" he said in a post on Truth Social. "We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve."