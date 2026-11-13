South Florida airports impacted by nationwide groundstop due to "extraordinary circumstances," FAA says

South Florida airports are among the affected airports after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety" on Friday afternoon.

According to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy's post on X at 4:16 p.m., the ground stop was issued to all U.S. airports, including Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Miami International Airport (MIA), due to a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

The MIA posted on X warning travelers about the ground stop, saying: "If you're flying today, please check with your airline for your flight status before leaving for the airport."

The FLL confirmed to CBS News Miami that they are also likely to be affected by the FAA's ground stop.

Dufy noted that FAA technicians are investigating the issue and they will provide updates as soon as more information is available.

This is a developing story; CBS News Miami will update as soon as more information becomes available.