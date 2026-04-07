Ground Stop lifted at Miami International Airport as heavy rain, storms push through South Florida Tuesday

South Florida is being drenched with heavy rain and thunderstorms, and that's had an impact on local airports.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, departures to Miami International Airport were grounded for a brief period on Tuesday morning due to thunderstorms.

"At 7 a.m., the FAA issued a ground stop only for flights arriving at MIA due to thunderstorms in the area," an airport spokesperson told CBS News Miami.

The spokesperson said the ground stop was only in effect for a short period of time, and it has since been lifted.

A NEXT Weather Alert day was in effect in South Florida due to the threat of flooding as rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to push across the region.

A flood watch was issued for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties through 10 p.m.