Messi scores, Inter Miami moves closer to No. 1 seed with 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC

Lionel Messi moved Inter Miami another step closer to the No. 1 seed for the MLS Cup playoffs.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a spill as he collides with Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda (29) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

And the MLS single-season points record remains in the club's reach as well.

Messi scored in the 67th minute and Inter Miami pushed its unbeaten streak to eight straight Major League Soccer matches with a 1-1 tie against Charlotte FC on Saturday night. It was Messi's 15th goal in 16 league matches this season.

The tie, combined with Columbus' 2-2 draw with D.C. United on Saturday, left Inter Miami eight points clear of the Crew for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Inter Miami is also seven points up on the LA Galaxy for the No. 1 overall seed in the MLS playoffs.

Inter Miami plays at Columbus on Wednesday, and a win would wrap up the No. 1 seed in the East. Inter Miami (19-4-8) has 65 points with three matches left; Columbus (16-5-9) has 57 points with four matches remaining.

If Inter Miami wins out, it will finish with 74 points — one more than the MLS record of 73 set by New England in 2021.

D.C. United helped Inter Miami a bit on Saturday. Columbus led 2-1 late in the second half but surrendered the tying goal in the 81st minute; otherwise, the Crew could have been two points closer to Inter Miami in the standings and made Wednesday's match far more interesting.

Messi's goal was his typical brilliance. He took a pass near the top of the penalty box, dribbling once and threading his natural left-footed shot between four defenders and into the net to tie the match.

It came 10 minutes after Charlotte (11-11-9, 42 points, seventh in the East) struck first, with Karol Swiderski deflecting a shot into the net.

But Messi answered, and Inter Miami had to settle for its third consecutive draw. The team is 5-0-3 in its last eight league matches and 9-1-3 in MLS play since June 1.

There were two great chances for Inter Miami in the final moments. Messi lobbied for a shot at the gamewinner in the 10th minute of stoppage time, after getting taken down near the top of the penalty area. No foul was called, and about two minutes later, Luis Suarez somehow missed from point-blank range on the final play of the match.

The match was the next-to-last of the home regular season slate for Inter Miami. After the showdown at Columbus on Wednesday, the club goes to Toronto on Oct. 5 and then wraps up the 34-match schedule at home against New England on Oct. 19.

Inter Miami will open the playoffs at home the following weekend.