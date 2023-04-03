Mercedes-Benz SUV riddled with bullets, driver in hospital

MIAMI - A driver was injured when someone riddled his SUV with bullets early Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just after 4 a.m. troopers were sent to check out reports of a single vehicle crash on southbound I-95, in the area of US-441.

When troopers arrived, they found a tan and black Mercedes-Benz SUV had struck a tree on the west grassy shoulder. They also noted that the vehicle, which was unoccupied, had 15 bullet holes on the driver's side.

Shortly thereafter, the driver of the Mercedes arrived at Jackson North Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was later taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.