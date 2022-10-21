Mental health model for students shifts to 'resiliency'

MIAMI – Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis makes a major announcement in the fight against mental health illness.

The state board of education today approved the first lady's proposal to shift how Florida supports the health and wellbeing of its students.

The "mental health education model" will now be based on resiliency.

The goal is to inform students, parents and teachers of resiliency support and equip students with the skills and resources that will help them persevere and overcome inevitable challenges.