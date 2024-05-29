Memorial Cancer Institute patients get added level of comfort with center for body, mind and spirit

Memorial Cancer Institute patients get added level of comfort with center for body, mind and spirit

MIAMI - Memorial Cancer Institute in Broward County has expanded its care for patients into the beauty industry.

They are now providing care for body, mind and spirit. It's a new service they're giving to cancer patients to provide them a level of comfort through their journey.

A day filled with laughter and smiles as three women who have or are fighting or have beat breast cancer got makeovers by a makeup artist.

"It's a great feeling to know you're not in this alone. You know we always talk about the sisterhood and the sisterhood is real," said Myra Camino, a Memorial Cancer Institute patient.

Camino was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2016. Her sons were two and five at the time. They are now 10 and 13.

She says walking the journey with a smile helps her get through juggling treatment, being a mom, and life.

"For me during treatment, I was getting dressed up. I was coming in costumes. I dressed like Santa. I dressed like a turkey. I had chemo dates and I said if I'm going to be here and I have to stay five hours, we're going to make it fun," said Camino.

Camino says the center for mind body and wellness is giving not just her but all patients access to services that help them look and feel good.

"You can get a wig. you can find out what kind of products you can use for your nails. You can find out what products you can use to try to your eyelashes and your eyebrows," said Camino.

"Not just esthetically but lymphedema services, therapeutic massage as well as understanding how they need to integrate normal things back into their lives," said Meredith Feinberg, the Vice President of Cancer Services for Memorial Healthcare System.

Meredith Feinberg with Cancer Services says while they provide state-of-the-art treatment and doctors to tackle cancer that's just one part of the fight.

"That's a given. And we have all of that. But part of the journey as well back to their lives, back to a good life," said Feinberg.