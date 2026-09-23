Friends push back after aspiring DJ killed in Miami is described by authorities as "intruder"

Friends of a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in Miami early Monday are pushing back against authorities' description of him as a suspected intruder, saying the aspiring DJ was focused on building a career in music.

Miami police identified the man as Melvin Diaz Cepeda. Police said Wednesday that no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting and that Diaz Cepeda was still being described as an intruder.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Northwest 5th Avenue, in a neighborhood near Miami's Design District. Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Cristina Hernandez, a fellow DJ and friend of Diaz Cepeda, said he moved to Miami from the Dominican Republic with dreams of making a name for himself in the music industry.

"He only focused on wanting to be a number one DJ coming out of a small country. And nothing but a bright light in this community," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she was shocked to learn Diaz Cepeda had been killed and described as an intruder.

"I don't believe it. I don't believe it," Hernandez said. "Neither does his mother who I am in communication with. Neither does any other person that genuinely knew him.

Friends are now raising money online to help return Diaz Cepeda's body to the Dominican Republic, where they hope he can be buried.

As police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, Hernandez said those who knew Diaz Cepeda are struggling to understand what happened.

"We just are very confused in the community right now as to why someone that is so passionate about doing things that are so positive and looking for creative outlets as opposed to violence is now gone," Hernandez said.