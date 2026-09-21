Miami police investigate deadly shooting

An investigation is underway in Miami after officials say a man was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Few details have been released, but the deadly shooting took place near Interstate 95, in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and 46th Street.

Miami Fire-Rescue said crews were dispatched to the area just after 5 a.m., and when they arrived at the scene they found a man, possibly in his 40s, with a gunshot wound.

Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence, and crime scene tape blocking off the area. The road has also been shut down while the investigation continues.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, or if police were searching for anyone.

No other details were released.