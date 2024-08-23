Mega-job fair to be held in Sunrise next week. Here's what you need to know if you go.

SUNRISE - More than 100 company hiring managers and recruiters will be looking to fill thousands of positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise next week. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The event will be on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive closer to 10 a.m. than 2 p.m. Parking is free.

Among those hiring are the Broward County Board of Commissioners, Broward County Public Schools, Broward County Transit, the City of Sunrise, Sunrise Police Department, the City of Boca Raton, HealthTrust Workforce Solutions, Massey Services, New York Life Insurance, GMS Connect, USPS, Sanitas, Kelly Education and The Riverside Hotel.

Open positions range from entry-level to management. Positions include police officers, security, food service, technicians, sales reps, customer service, IT, teacher assistants, insurance agents and account executives.

Some of the companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

People are encouraged to pre-register. By registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice



Here is a full list of companies and positions.