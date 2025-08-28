Watch CBS News
Mega-Job Fair at Florida Panthers' home arena in Sunrise. What you need to know if you're going.

John MacLauchlan
The home arena of the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers is hosting one of South Florida's largest job fairs on Thursday 

Hiring managers and recruiters from a variety of companies are at the Amerant Bank Arena looking to fill thousands of positions in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The job fair runs through 2 p.m. 

So who's hiring?

Among the companies looking to fill positions are the City of Sunrise and its police department, Kelly Education, Life Alert, New York Life Insurance, the Florida Panthers, the Miami Dolphins, Seminole Public Safety Department, Princess Cruises, Tropical Financial, 84 Lumber, Massey Services, the City of Boca Raton Police Department, USPS and OneBlood.

Open positions range from entry-level to management. Positions include police officers, security, food service, teachers, technicians, sales reps, customer service, IT, teacher assistants, insurance agents and account executives.

Some of the companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

  • Dress professionally as if attending a job interview
  • Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience
  • Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter
  • Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event
  • Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice
