Meet CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee Miami Central defensive lineman Floyd Boucard

MIAMI — A 6'3" defensive-line player out of Miami Central High School who has made his impact both on and off the field is this week's Nat Moore Trophy nominee.

His motivation comes from his family back home in Canada and CBS Sports Miami has Floyd Boucard's inspiring story.

From Montreal to Alabama and now South Florida, Boucard has uprooted his life to chase his dreams.

"I think I wanted more exposure better competition, getting ready to go to college and I think coming down here was the right fit for me," he said. "They breed players to the NFL and college so it was the best fit."

Boucard left Canada by himself, and he's now living with his uncle to put himself in the best position to make it to the NFL.

"It's a sacrifice, I know why I'm doing it," he said. It ain't hard I know at first I was homesick but I know why I'm doing it, so I'm used to it."

Boucard knew from a young age that football was all he wanted to do. So, his team is his new family away from home.

"The brotherhood we got down here is nothing like... you gonna love every time you come to practice. We spend so much time together," he said. "I don't feel homesick [because] I spend so much time with them. You don't feel like you're away from home."

Boucard is now one step closer with dozens of Division I offers, but fulfilling his isn't just to play D1 and pro - he wants to do more.

"[I want to] be more than a football player. I wanna be a mentor or a coach that helps kids that don't got opportunities like little kids like me," Boucard said. "I wanna help them take them to camp, I can help [and] get people out the streets, you know?"

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooreTrophy.com.