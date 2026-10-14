Argument leads to shooting inside Miami-Dade business, police say

An investigation is underway at a Miami-Dade business after police said a heated argument led to a shooting on Wednesday morning.

According to Medley police, officers responded to a business in the area of 109th Street and Northwest South River Drive for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they learned that a verbal argument between two people inside led to the suspect arming himself with a gun and then shooting the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victim was rushed to a hospital on a medical helicopter for treatment.

Police said the alleged shooter was detained.

No additional details were released by police.