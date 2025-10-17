Watch CBS News
Death of infant investigated at Fort Lauderdale home, police say

By
Joan Murray
Joan Murray
Joan Murray is an Emmy-winning journalist who has reported for CBS News Miami for over two decades.
Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

Police are conducting an investigation following the death of an infant at a Fort Lauderdale home Friday, authorities said.

Images from Chopper 4 showed yellow police tape wrapped around the front of the house as the scene remained active.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and crime scene investigators remained at a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15th Terrace.

Police said the call came in at approximately 11:45 a.m., reporting a medical incident.

Detectives and crime scene investigators spent the afternoon collecting evidence and talking to a man who lives in the home. 

Investigators could be seen taking photos and gathering bags of evidence.  

Animal care removed a dog from the home.  

An autopsy will be done to determine how the baby died. 

