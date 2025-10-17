Death of infant investigated at Fort Lauderdale home, police say

Police are conducting an investigation following the death of an infant at a Fort Lauderdale home Friday, authorities said.

Images from Chopper 4 showed yellow police tape wrapped around the front of the house as the scene remained active.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and crime scene investigators remained at a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15th Terrace.

Police said the call came in at approximately 11:45 a.m., reporting a medical incident.

Detectives and crime scene investigators spent the afternoon collecting evidence and talking to a man who lives in the home.

Investigators could be seen taking photos and gathering bags of evidence.

Animal care removed a dog from the home.

An autopsy will be done to determine how the baby died.