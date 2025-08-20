MDSO seeks public's help to ID suspect in attempted sexual battery of minor near Miami Gardens, investigators say

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in the attempted sexual battery of a 12-year-old girl last Friday in Northeast Miami-Dade, near Miami Gardens, investigators said.

MDSO said it happened on Aug. 15, shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of NE 208th Street and NE 5th Place.

The victim told police she awoke to an unknown male attempting to remove her shorts. She said she struck him in the groin and screamed, causing him to flee through her bedroom window, investigators said.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 15 and 19, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, light gray pants and a white full-face ski mask, investigators reported.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact MDSO at (305) 715-3300 or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).