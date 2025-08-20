Watch CBS News
Local News

MDSO seeks public's help to ID suspect in attempted sexual battery of minor near Miami Gardens, investigators say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Girl fights back during attempted sexual battery near MIami Gardens, MDSO says
Girl fights back during attempted sexual battery near MIami Gardens, MDSO says 02:24

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in the attempted sexual battery of a 12-year-old girl last Friday in Northeast Miami-Dade, near Miami Gardens, investigators said.

MDSO said it happened on Aug. 15, shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of NE 208th Street and NE 5th Place.

The victim told police she awoke to an unknown male attempting to remove her shorts. She said she struck him in the groin and screamed, causing him to flee through her bedroom window, investigators said.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 15 and 19, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, light gray pants and a white full-face ski mask, investigators reported.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact MDSO at (305) 715-3300 or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue