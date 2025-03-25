MDSO investigates man's body found at Miami-Dade construction site

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation after a man's body was discovered early Tuesday at a construction site.

According to authorities, the body was found around 6:30 a.m. at the Southwest 87th Avenue Bridge construction site near SW 164th Street and 87th Avenue.

The man has not been identified and the sheriff's office has not released additional details as the investigation remains ongoing.

It is unclear whether foul play was involved.

The site is part of a project to build a bridge over a canal, connecting SW 87th Avenue from 164th Street to 163rd Terrace.

CBS News Miami spoke with friends and loved ones who gathered at the scene for hours seeking answers. They described the man as elderly, at least 70 years old, and said he worked at the construction site.

According to family members, he may have been alone at the time and was found face down. They speculated that he could have suffered a heart attack or fallen accidentally.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.