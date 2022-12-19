Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wants residents who are in distress over the holidays to reach out for help

MIAMI - The holiday season can be especially stressful for some.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, former Miami Dolphins Dan Marino and Nat Moore, and former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine to share a public safety message for the holidays.

"For Us, Protect Us!" is focused on residents standing together as a community to keep each other safe from harm. The message will stress that residents who are in distress should reach out for help. Levine Cava said the county has key mental health resources for those who may need them.

According to a recent survey by BetterHelp, 45 percent of Americans are worried about their mental health this holiday season.

The mayor, faith, and other community leaders want residents to take the time this holiday season to reach out to neighbors and loved ones, to speak up when someone is in trouble.