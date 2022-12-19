Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wants residents who are in distress over the holidays to reach out for help

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to deliver holiday safety message
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to deliver holiday safety message 01:20

MIAMI - The holiday season can be especially stressful for some.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, former Miami Dolphins Dan Marino and Nat Moore, and former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine to share a public safety message for the holidays.

"For Us, Protect Us!" is focused on residents standing together as a community to keep each other safe from harm. The message will stress that residents who are in distress should reach out for help. Levine Cava said the county has key mental health resources for those who may need them.

According to a recent survey by BetterHelp, 45 percent of Americans are worried about their mental health this holiday season.

The mayor, faith, and other community leaders want residents to take the time this holiday season to reach out to neighbors and loved ones, to speak up when someone is in trouble.   

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 6:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.