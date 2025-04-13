Matt Mervis hits a 3-run homer as Miami Marlins beat Washington Nationals 11-4
Matt Mervis hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 11-4 on Sunday in the rubber game of the weekend set.
Miami manager Clayton McCullough sent Mervis up to hit for Jonah Bride with two outs and two on. Mervis drove a fastball from Jorge López deep to center for his fifth homer this season.
Kyle Stowers hit a two-run double as the Marlins pulled away with four runs in the eighth.
Stowers and Eric Wagaman each had three of Miami's 14 hits. Ronny Henriquez (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.
