Matt Mervis hits a 3-run homer as Miami Marlins beat Washington Nationals 11-4

Matt Mervis hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 11-4 on Sunday in the rubber game of the weekend set.

Miami Marlins left fielder Griffin Conine, left, right fielder Kyle Stowers, center, and center fielder Derek Hill, right, celebrate after the Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals in a baseball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Miami manager Clayton McCullough sent Mervis up to hit for Jonah Bride with two outs and two on. Mervis drove a fastball from Jorge López deep to center for his fifth homer this season.

Kyle Stowers hit a two-run double as the Marlins pulled away with four runs in the eighth.

Stowers and Eric Wagaman each had three of Miami's 14 hits. Ronny Henriquez (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.