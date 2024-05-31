Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Louisville City FC

MIAMI — Miami FC faces Louisville City FC this Saturday. The last time the two faced each other was at FIU Stadium where Miami FC won at home, the home team will be looking to have a repeat of last September's match.

Miami FC

Miami FC returns to FIU Stadium following last week's FIU Soccer Stadium match against North Carolina FC.

Miami midfielder, Gabriel Cabral, scored the equalizing goal in the team's last game against Louisville. The match ended with Miami winning 4-3 at home. After a loss against North Carolina, Miami will be eager to comeback this weekend against the Kentucky team.

Miami will be looking to secure the three points at home and climb up the table before traveling to Las Vegas next week. Tickets for this match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

Louisville City FC



Louisville City FC comes down to Miami to play Saturday at FIU Stadium. Louisville City FC is second in the USL Championship Eastern Conference. In eleven matches played, they have an 8-2-1 record with 26 points total. They are currently undefeated in their last six USL Championship games.

Wilson Harris is the main player to watch on the side of the away team. Harris has scored ten goals thus far this season, including a hat trick in their match against Indy Eleven. Ray Serrano and Taylor Davila follow Harris as the top scorers for the team this season.

Louisville will be looking to continue their six-game undefeated streak as they travel down to South Florida.

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. at FIU Soccer Stadium, where parking will be located in the PG3 or PG10 lots, as seen in the map below.

Miami FC faces North Carolina FC this Saturday for the first time in the USL Championship. Miami FC

If you can't make the game in person, you can watch it on TV33 for local viewing, along with ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.