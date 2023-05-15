Massive fire at Pompano Beach apartment building

FORT LAUDERDALE - A massive fire erupted in a Pompano Beach apartment building overnight.

Residents of the building, at 110 NW 7th Avenue, said they woke to fire alarms blaring around 2 a.m. and heard people screaming.

Arriving firefighters were met with flames shooting through the roof and thick smoke coming from on the units.

Residents said it was terrifying as they made their way to safety.

"It was hectic and scary. It was just black smoke, we couldn't barely see anything. We had to use our phone lights to run down the stairs and other people's flashlights to run down the stairs. It was terrible, a few of us have asthma, it was terrifying, the worst experience ever" said Phylicia Eubanks.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze, however, one unit was heavily damaged and multiple units have smoke damage.

No injuries were reported but a cat died. The Red Cross is assisting approximately 15-20 residents who will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.