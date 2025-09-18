Massive 14-foot Burmese python found by construction crew on U.S. 1 in Pinecrest

Pinecrest police said a construction crew working on U.S. 1 discovered a 14-foot Burmese python just after 2 a.m. Wednesday and flagged down a deputy from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Police later posted a photo of the unusual incident on social media. The image shows Pinecrest Sgt. Carlos Atola and an MDSO deputy holding the large snake in front of the Tire Squad store in the 9700 block of S. Dixie Highway, smiling with the massive snake stretched between them.

Police said this was not an everyday traffic stop.

The owner of Tire Squad was not available for comment and no employees wanted to speak. They also asked that customers not be interviewed.

Trapper weighs in about the capture

CBS News Miami spoke with wildlife expert and trapper Todd Hardwick, who said, "I am not surprised at all."

"We have seen quite a migration in the past few years from the Everglades, heading east into agricultural communities and towards Biscayne Bay and the shoreline and areas like Cutler Bay and Pinecrest."

"And there was even one in a home in Stiltsville. A big factor is the food for them has gone down dramatically."

Hardwick said one question was whether this was a Python from the wild or if it had been someone's pet, which he said would be illegal.