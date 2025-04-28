Martinelli's recalls 170,000 apple juice bottles over risk of toxic substance from fungi
Martinelli's is recalling more than 170,000 apple juice bottles because their contents may be contaminated by patulin, a toxic substance produced by some fungi.
The recall covers round glass 10-ounce bottles with white metal screw-top lids that were distributed in 28 states, from Alabama to Wisconsin, according to the FDA recall notice. S. Martinelli & Co., the Watsonville, California, beverage company that makes the drink, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The recall is listed as Class II, which under FDA guidelines signals that a product may "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."
Patulin is a mycotoxin that's produced by a number of fungal species and is usually associated with foods infected by those fungi, including apples, according to the peer-reviewed journal Toxicon. Its side effects can include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, the journal Frontiers in Science notes.
Below are the states where the Martinelli's juice bottles were distributed:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Mississppi
- North Carolina
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
The bottles have a "best by" date of December 5, 2026, and a UPC code of: 0 41244 04102 2.