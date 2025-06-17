Marlins beat Phillies 8-3 to snap five-game home skid

Eric Wagaman and Jesús Sánchez homered as the Miami Marlins snapped a five-game home skid with an 8-3 win over the Phillies on Tuesday night, ending Philadelphia's five-game win streak.

Xavier Edwards had three hits and Javier Sanoja tripled and singled for the Marlins.

Nick Castellanos was benched by Phillies manager Rob Thomson on Tuesday for "an inappropriate comment" the outfielder made after he was pulled for a defensive replacement in the series opener Monday. The benching ended Castellanos' streak of 236 consecutive starts.

Edwards' RBI single capped a three-run sixth that put Miami ahead 5-3. Phillies reliever Tanner Banks inherited two base runners from starter Jesús Luzardo and allowed an RBI groundout by Kyle Stowers and Sanoja's run-scoring triple.

Sánchez connected off reliever Joe Ross with a solo blast in the seventh inning, his seventh homer of the season.

Freddy Tarnok (1-0) pitched the top of the sixth and earned the win.

Luzardo (6-3) gave up four runs and six hits in five-plus innings. The former Marlins left-hander struck out four and walked four.

Run scoring singles by Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber in the fifth gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead.

Wagaman put Miami on the board with his two-run blast in the second.

Quantrill retired the first nine before Trea Turner homered for the second straight game, connecting for a drive over the wall in left to lead off the fourth. The right-hander gave up three runs and four hits in four-plus innings.

Tuesday's start was moved up 30 minutes to reduce the viewing conflict with Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Key moment

After Luzardo walked Wagaman and Norby to start the sixth, Nick Fortes advanced the runners with a groundout. Wagaman and Norby ended up scoring the tying and go-ahead runs.

Key stat

The Marlins finished with 13 hits. They have 10 or more hits in six of their last 10 games.

Up next

LHP Ranger Suárez (5-1, 2.32) will start for the Phillies on Wednesday. The Marlins have not announced a starter.unced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb