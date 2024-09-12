Marlins take advantage of Nationals errors in 6-3 win

Jake Burger had three hits, Jonah Bride and Connor Norby had two RBIs apiece and the Miami Marlins scored three unearned runs off three errors in a 6-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Bride had a game-tying single in the eighth inning and Otto Lopez put the Marlins ahead when his fielder's choice grounder was mishandled two batters later as Miami snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 2-9 against the Nationals this season.

Washington, which has dropped three of its last four, lost its 81st game, assuring its fifth straight season without a winning record since its 2019 World Series title.

The Marlins trailed 3-2 entering the eighth but tied it against Derek Law (7-4) on pinch hitter Xavier Edwards' double, Norby's walk and Bride's RBI single to center. After Burger singled to load the bases with nobody out, Lopez bounced a grounder to shortstop CJ Abrams, who flipped the ball to second baseman Luis García Jr. for a force out. Garcia tried to complete a double play, but his throw bounced away from first baseman Joey Gallo, allowing Bride to score an insurance run.

Norby added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Anthony Bender (5-2) struck out Dylan Crews to finish the seventh. Jesús Tinoco worked two scoreless innings for his first save since Sept. 14, 2019, and the second of his career.

The Marlins scored twice in the third after Abrams' errant throw on a fielder's choice grounder put two runners in scoring position with none out. Norby followed with an RBI groundout and Bride added a sacrifice fly.

Nationals starter Mitchell Parker didn't permit another runner to reach second base in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed two unearned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out five. The rookie has a 1.10 ERA in three starts against Miami.

Washington pounced in the first inning against Miami right-hander Darren McCaughan. Abrams ripped a leadoff double, stole third and scored when Crews hit a sharp single off the drawn-in shortstop Lopez. James Wood walked, and two batters later José Tena poked a two-run double to left.

McCaughan allowed three runs and six hits in five innings as he matched the longest outing of his career.

Trainer's room

Marlins: Miami placed RHP John McMillon (elbow tightness) on the 15-day injured list, selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated LHP Jonathan Bermúdez for assignment. RHP Michael Petersen, who was claimed off waivers Wednesday from the Los Angeles Dodgers, was added to the active roster. … LHP Braxton Garrett (forearm flexor strain) pitched three scoreless innings in a rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Jacksonville.

Up next

Miami RHP Edward Cabrera (4-6, 4.88 ERA), who has won back-to-back starts for the first time since June 2023, faces Washington LHP DJ Herz (3-7, 3.82), who struck out 13 in six scoreless innings June 15 in his first outing against the Marlins.