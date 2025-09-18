Miami Marlins beat Colorado Rockies 8-4, winning 2nd game in best of 3

Agustín Ramírez homered and drove in three runs, and the surging Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Javier Sanoja had three hits and Lake Bachar (7-2) tossed two shutout innings in relief of Ryan Weathers for Miami, which has won six of its last seven and handed Colorado its 21st loss in the last 25 games.

Mickey Moniak hit his 23rd home run for the Rockies (41-111), who need one win in their last 10 games to avoid matching the 2024 Chicago White Sox for the most losses for a season in the modern era.

Colorado needs two victories to surpass the 1962 New York Mets, who had the fewest wins by an NL team.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single. Miami scored a run in the third and two more in the fourth to go ahead, 3-2, but Jordan Beck's RBI single in the bottom of the inning tied it.

Ramírez had a sacrifice fly in the sixth off Jaden Hill (1-1) and Heriberto Hernández added another sacrifice fly in the seventh. Ramírez hit a two-run homer to left field in the eighth — his 21st of the season — and Joey Wiemer had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth.

The start of the game was delayed by 40 minutes due to inclement weather.

Bachar halted Colorado's momentum with two clean innings. The Rockies had 10 baserunners — eight hits, two walks — in four innings against starter Ryan Weathers.

Colorado pitchers combined to issue nine free passes — eight walks and a hit-by-pitch. The Rockies have plunked three Miami batters through the first two games of the series.

Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (9-12, 5.53 ERA) will take the mound against Rockies RHP Tanner Gordon (6-6, 6.14) on Thursday.