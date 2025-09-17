Marlins beat Rockies 6-5, handing Colorado its 110th loss of the season

Eury Pérez pitched five scoreless innings, Dane Myers and Jakob Marsee each drove in two runs and Miami beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Tuesday night for the Marlins' fifth win in their last six games.

The Rockies, who were 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position, scored five runs in the last two innings but still lost their 110th game of the season.

Pérez (7-5) gave up a hit, walked none and had six strikeouts. Ronny Henriquez pitched 1 1/3 innings for his seventh save.

Javier Sanoja, Heriberto Hernández and Eric Wagaman — who recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game — had two hits apiece.

Myers, who was activated off the 10-day IL earlier Tuesday, doubled to drive in Hernández and Wagaman, and then scored on a double by Sanoja that chased Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4-16) to make it 6-0 in the sixth.

Colorado's Mickey Moniak hit a three-run home run in the eighth. Brenton Doyle singled to lead off the ninth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Yanquiel Fernández before Moniak capped the scoring with an RBI single.

The game was delayed about an hour due to rain in the sixth.

Joey Wiemer was hit by a pitch, moved to third base on a single by Sanoja and scored on a sacrifice fly by Otto Lopez. Agustín Ramírez walked before Marsee doubled to drive in Sanoja and Ramírez and give the Marlins a 3-0 lead in the third.

Moniak's homer off Michael Petersen snapped a string of five consecutive games without allowing an earned run — the club's longest such streak of the season, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Marlins relievers hadn't allowed an earned run in 25 innings.

Marlins starter Ryan Weathers (2-1, 2.73 ERA) is set to start Wednesday against Colorado's McCade Brown (0-4, 9.88).