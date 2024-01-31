Watch Live: Zuckerberg and other tech execs testify about child safety practices

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and four other leaders of social media companies were reprimanded by lawmakers in a congressional hearing on Wednesday for not doing enough to safeguard kids online.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing opened with videos of people describing being sexually exploited on Facebook, Instagram and X, with Sen. Lindsey Graham telling Zuckerberg he had "blood on his hands."

"You have a product that's killing people," said Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, drawing applause and cheers from many of those attending the crowded hearing.

The committee's chair, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin, also bashed the social media platforms for failing to protect children from being sexually exploited online.

"Discord has been used to groom, abduct and abuse children. Meta's Instagram helped connect and promote a network of pedophiles; Snapchat's disappearing messages have been coopted by criminals who financially sextort young victims," Durbin said in his opening statement.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) listens while testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 31, 2024, in Washington, D.C. / Getty Images

Starting with Discord's Jason Citron, the CEOs all touted their child safety procedures and vowed to work with lawmakers, parents, nonprofits and law enforcement to protect minors. Meta has said it spent $5 billion on safety and security in 2023 alone, while TikTok said it plans to spend $2 billion in 2024 on the issue.

Challenged by Iowa Republican Josh Hawley to apologize to victims in the room, Zuckerberg stood up and told those in the room that their experience is part of why Meta had invested so much "to make sure nobody has to go through the types of things your families have had to suffer."

Zuckerberg declined to commit to Hawley's suggestion that he set up a victim's compensation fund.

A growing number of lawmakers are urging measures to curb the spread of child sexual abuse images online and to make the tech platforms accountable for better safeguarding children. Wednesday's session is part of an effort to pass legislation after years of inaction by Congress in regulating social media companies.

Snapshot CEO Evan Spiegel told the hearing he backs a federal bill to create a legal liability for apps and social platforms that recommend harmful content to minors.

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), also voiced support for the Stop CSAM Act, which would pave the way for victims of child exploitation to sue technology companies.