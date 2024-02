Tech CEOs grilled in Senate hearing on online child exploitation Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with the heads of Snap, TikTok, X and Discord, testified in a tense Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday about online child exploitation. Senators focused much of their fire on Zuckerberg, who apologized directly to families who were in the audience and held up photos of children who had died by suicide due to online sexual exploitation. Jo Ling Kent was at the hearing and has the latest.