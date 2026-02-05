Marjory Stoneman Douglas families call out lack of accountability as they honor loved ones

Families who were impacted by the mass shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland are gathering Thursday to mark eight years since the deadly incident that changed their lives forever.

It's been nearly eight years since 14 students and three staff members were killed inside the school on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Since then, families of the victims say they're still fighting for accountability and have cases against the Broward Sheriff's Office.

At the news conference on Thursday morning, family members plan on honoring the victims.

They are also expected to reflect on their ongoing struggle for justice, and to address what they say is the continued lack of accountability by the Broward County Commission on behalf of the Broward Sheriff's Office.