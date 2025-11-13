Bodycam video shows mother's arrest at Broward transit station after 10-year-old daughter goes missing

New police bodycam video shows the moments when a South Florida mother was arrested after he 10-year-old daughter was reported missing.

Passha Davis, 34, was taken into custody on Nov. 4 at the Lauderhill Transit Station after investigators learned her daughter, Gabrielle Terrelonge, had not been seen for months, police said. Davis' bond was set at $100,000 and would be required to wear an ankle monitor and undergo a mental health evaluation if released. Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for Terrelonge.

In the video obtained by CBS News Miami, Davis is seen refusing to give officers her I.D. and her name.

"I'm asking what the law is in detaining me without seeing any footage or having any witness — " Davis said on camera before one of the arresting officers interrupts her, denying her claims.

Davis continued, saying, "— of the so-called attempted battery. I want to see footage... I already said I want a lawyer twice to you. I want to know what the law is as far as detaining someone without letting the person know what exactly happened. I want a lawyer."

Davis' arrest report said she was facing child neglect charges.

Last seen in Hollywood months ago

Authorities said Davis and Terrelonge were last seen together at a Walmart in Hollywood off State Road 7 in June. Investigators say Gabrielle was last seen in June but was not reported missing until Oct. 29, when her father contacted Margate police.

According to Davis's arrest report, she told police she believed her daughter was with her father. But Gabrielle's father told investigators he has not seen his daughter since May.

Shoplifting arrest triggered an investigation

The father reported Gabrielle missing after learning Davis had been arrested Oct. 17 for allegedly shoplifting from a Margate Dollar Store. That prompted the FBI and several law enforcement agencies to join the investigation.

Report cites homelessness, mental health issues

The report also said Davis is homeless and suffers from mental health and substance abuse issues. Family members told investigators no one has had contact with or seen Davis or her daughter since December 2024.