Margate police investigate suspected fatal hit-and-run

Police in Margate are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that left one person dead early Thursday morning.

Few details have been released, but the incident took place in the area of Atlantic Boulevard near State Road 7 and Lakewood Circle.

Police in Margate are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that left one person dead early Thursday morning.

The area was shut down for the investigation, and traffic headed east on Atlantic Boulevard had been directed into Lakewood Plaza.

A witness told CBS News Miami that she saw a blue truck hit a man who was in the street and kept driving.

"I mean, I don't know why you wouldn't stop," the witness said. "He wasn't in the wrong. The guy was in the wrong. He stood in front of the, walking in the middle of the street. So, now he's in trouble."

Investigators cleared the scene just before 6:30 a.m., and the road was reopened shortly after.

No other details were released.