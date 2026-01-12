Watch CBS News
7 detained, 4 arrested in Margate burglary investigation

Steven Yablonski
Seven people were detained and four people were arrested during a burglary investigation that took place in Margate on Sunday.

CBS News Miami crews were at the scene and captured video of men and women being put into handcuffs, and one person was put into an ambulance.

Police K-9s were also used during the investigation while officers worked to detain the suspects.

The incident took place Southwest 63rd Avenue and 2nd Street in Margate, and neighbors said everything took place starting on Sunday afternoon.

"All I saw were police," one resident said. "It's the first time I've seen something like this, so I don't know what's going on."

Police have not released any names of anyone who has been arrested or what they will be charged with.

