Manny Diaz returns to old Miami home when Duke takes on Hurricanes

MIAMI GARDENS - It's a game not lacking for storylines.

Duke's Manny Diaz is about to coach against Miami for the first time since he was fired by the Hurricanes on Dec. 6, 2021. He will be facing Mario Cristobal, the man Miami hired to replace Diaz that same day. Both coaches are of Cuban descent, and both are Miami natives.

That's a lot to process. But Diaz and Cristobal are keeping it simple. To them, it's just Duke vs. Miami.

The fifth-ranked Hurricanes (8-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) face Duke (6-2, 2-2) on Saturday, a game where a Miami offense that leads the nation in scoring per game takes on a Blue Devils defense that ranks among the stingiest in the country.

"This week, it's been really about the task at hand," Diaz said when asked about balancing the emotions around his return to Miami and the game itself. "Certainly, when the schedule comes out, you're aware of it. ... I can't predict what it's going to be like on game day. But once the week shows up and you're in such game-planning mode, you're here to try to solve problems that they present. If that's compartmentalizing, then guilty as charged."

Duke is coming off a 28-27 overtime loss to SMU last week. Miami scored on seven of nine possessions (seven of eight if one doesn't count the meaningless last play of the game) in an 36-14 win over rival Florida State that only added to the buzz around the Hurricanes.

"This city loves backing a winner," Cristobal said. "When the teams win, they come out in full force and it's a different kind of energy, It's been great here for Miami Hurricanes' national championships, Miami Dolphins' Super Bowls, Miami Heat world championships. the (Florida) Panthers this past year, the (Miami) Marlins, it takes on just an entirely different mood and mode."

Win out, and Miami should make its way to the ACC title game. But any loss could deny the Hurricanes that shot as well as a place in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

"At this time of the year," Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward said, "you've got to really put on your big-boy pants and play football."

Ward has just kept looking forward all season, not really reveling in stats that have him squarely in the Heisman Trophy race. The coaches are taking the same approach. What happened in 2021 doesn't matter to Diaz or Cristobal anymore. What happens Saturday does.

"There's a great saying: 'No man crosses the same river twice because he's not the same man and it's not the same river,'" Diaz said. "That's really the way I look at it. I've grown. I'm different as a coach, as a head coach and as a man than when I was at Miami. Certainly, the program is in a different place, by every metric, from when I was there. So, I'm at peace, I've moved on."

This one looks like a classic offense vs. defense battle. Miami has scored on 64% of its offensive possessions this season — which is not just the highest rate in all of FBS football this season, but the highest rate nationally in the last decade. Duke has given up points on 23.9% of its defensive possessions this season, which is 14th-best nationally.

Only nine Miami players are still on the roster from 2021, Diaz's final season leading the Hurricanes. They are kicker Andy Borregales, wide receivers Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, tight end Elijah Arroyo, offensive linemen Jalen Rivers and Ryan Rodriguez, linebacker Chase Smith, punter Fred Potter and long snapper Mason Napper.

Diaz will become the first former Miami coach to lead another team against the Hurricanes since Butch Davis, who did it six times — four with North Carolina, two with FIU. Davis' teams went 4-2 in those games, including FIU's 30-24 win over Diaz and the Hurricanes in 2019.

Miami is 3-0 this season in games where it was tied (once, Louisville) or it trailed (twice, Cal and Virginia Tech) in the fourth quarter. Duke is 3-2 in such games in 2024, all three of those wins come-from-behind efforts (beating Northwestern, UConn and North Carolina).

Barring a future ACC championship game matchup between the former Coastal Division rivals, this will be the last Miami-Duke game until 2027. The Hurricanes go to Durham, North Carolina that year; the Blue Devils are scheduled to return to Miami Gardens in 2028. The programs met in 18 consecutive seasons (2005-2022) before not playing last year.