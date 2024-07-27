Watch CBS News
Man, woman killed in NW Miami-Dade shooting, second man in critical condition

MIAMI - A man and woman were killed, and a second man was injured, in a shooting Friday in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. at a mobile home park near NW 82 Street and 1st Place.

Fire rescue personnel took the wounded man who survived to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma. His condition was critical, police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found the bodies of the man and woman. The other man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The names of those who died have not been released. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.  

