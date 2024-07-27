Man, woman killed in NW Miami-Dade shooting, second man in critical condition

MIAMI - A man and woman were killed, and a second man was injured, in a shooting Friday in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. at a mobile home park near NW 82 Street and 1st Place.

Fire rescue personnel took the wounded man who survived to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma. His condition was critical, police said.

The names of those who died have not been released. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.