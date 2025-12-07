Man and woman found shot to death inside home south of Country Walk identified, deputies say

The man and woman who were found shot to death in a Southwest Miami-Dade home on Saturday have been identified, deputies said.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday afternoon update that the two people were identified as 44-year-old Ulises Cabrera Gonzalez and 42-year-old Susana Rosales Koris.

Deputies did not share how the two knew each other or explain further details surrounding their investigation.

Detectives work to figure out how 2 people ended up shot to death inside a home

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, MDSO responded to a report of a man bleeding inside a home near 17000 SW 153rd Ct., just south of Country Walk in the area of Richmond West.

"The note just said the father was not responding, bloody with a hole in the neck. But doesn't specify if it's a [gunshot wound]," a dispatcher said to emergency responders.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, MDSO said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the two victims dead on the scene, MDSO said.

At the time of the shooting, there were allegedly people inside the home, and someone who was on scene is the one who called 911.

When CBS News Miami asked whether the shooting was a domestic situation, MDSO spokesperson Samantha Choon said they are "not discarding the possibility, but right now the investigation is still in its infancy."

The sheriff's office has not revealed the identities of the people shot, but multiple neighbors told CBS News Miami that a couple lived in the home with their two kids.

MDSO said its homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.