Man and woman found shot to death just south of Country Walk, deputies say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Hunter Geisel

Deputies are investigating how a man and woman wound up shot to death in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man bleeding near 17000 SW 153rd Ct., just south of Country Walk in the area of Richmond West. Upon arrival, deputies found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, MDSO said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the two victims dead on the scene, MDSO said.

MDSO said its homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

CBS News Miami has a crew on the scene trying to gather more details surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

