Man and woman found shot to death just south of Country Walk, deputies say

Deputies are investigating how a man and woman wound up shot to death in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man bleeding near 17000 SW 153rd Ct., just south of Country Walk in the area of Richmond West. Upon arrival, deputies found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, MDSO said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the two victims dead on the scene, MDSO said.

MDSO said its homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

CBS News Miami has a crew on the scene trying to gather more details surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.