Man, woman accused of selling fake designer goods from Miami Gardens home, MDSO says

A man and woman are facing felony charges after the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said they were running a counterfeit luxury business out of their Miami Gardens home.

A video posted to social media shows 33-year-old Yuri Velazquez-Garcia showing off what appears to be a Louis Vuitton outfit. But deputies said Velazquez-Garcia and his co-defendant, 32-year-old Mayrelis Marquez Plans, were selling knock-off merchandise.

Judge cites felony charges in court

Velazquez-Garcia and Marquez Plans appeared before Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer Wednesday following their arrest at their home on Northwest 185th Street.

"You were arrested for selling counterfeit goods or services over $1,000," Glazer told Velazquez-Garcia during the hearing.

Deputies said a search warrant uncovered more than 500 counterfeit items inside the home.

Authorities: goods would be worth over $500,000 if real

"If the items were real, they would've been over half a million dollars," a state attorney said.

An Instagram page believed to be tied to the alleged fraudulent operation showcased different high-end clothing items—goods deputies said were fake.

The arrest warrant states the two were caught after undercover detectives purchased items in August that brand experts later confirmed were counterfeit.

Bond posted

The couple are charged with felony counterfeiting involving goods worth $20,000 or more. Both suspects posted bond.