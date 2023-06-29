Man with Jan. 6 warrant arrested after running toward Obamas' D.C. home

A man with materials to make explosives and an active Jan. 6-related warrant was arrested by law enforcement in former President Barack Obama's Washington, D.C., neighborhood, multiple sources briefed on the matter tell CBS News.

Multiple sources identified the suspect as 37-year-old Taylor Taranto, of Seattle, Washington. Secret Service spotted the man within blocks of the Obama's home, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter. The man fled, and Secret Service chased him. He was running toward the Obama home, but was apprehended before he reached it.

The man had previously made disturbing social media threats against a public figure, according to the law enforcement source, and had an open warrant on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. officials say Taranto had materials to make an explosive, and threatened that he had explosives, but responders only found material to make explosives. The suspect had been on the radar of law enforcement because he made threats during recent livestreams on social media.

The man has been charged with being a fugitive from justice, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident did not result in any injuries. It's unclear if the Obamas were home at the time.

This is a developing story.

— Nick Kurtz and Robert Legare contributed to this report.