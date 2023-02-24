Man wanted in shooting, carjacking of Fort Lauderdale airport transit bus arrested, sheriff's office says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the man who allegedly carjacked an airport shuttle last week near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and shot at deputies has been arrested.

According to a written statement from the sheriff's office, Leandro Fernandez Sanchez, 33, was arrested Thursday.

Leandro Fernandez Sanchez Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Officials did not immediately disclose the circumstances around the arrest of Sanchez, who has been at large for a week.

The shooting happened on Feb. 17 around 5 a.m. near North Perimeter Road.

Following the shooting, the sheriff's office said the "subject carjacked a Broward County paratransit bus called TOPS, removing the bus operator, and subsequently fled the area."

There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Investigators have never disclosed many details about what happened during the original incident other than to say it was a deputy-involved shooting.