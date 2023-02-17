Watch CBS News
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

Shooting near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a shooting near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The airport posted on Twitter that due to a Broward sheriff's investigation "a section of North Perimeter Road west of 4th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale remains closed until further notice. Motorists should avoid the area and seek other routes into the airport."

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a Mercedes-Benz sedan with bullet holes in its windshield and driver's side door.

The road hugs the northern part of the airport where some cargo planes park for the night.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 7:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

