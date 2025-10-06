Man wanted in bike shop smash-and-grab burglary, Broward Sheriff's Office says

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a bike shop in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

The sheriff's office said the crime happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Pedrito's Bike Shop, which is in the 200 block of Commercial Boulevard.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the front door of the shop had been smashed in, and the cash register was open with all the cash gone. Deputies said at least $1,900 was missing.

Surveillance cameras show the suspect walking toward and away from the shop. He appeared to have tattoos along the upper portions of both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO's Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Detective Ben Koos at 954-640-4234 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call 954-493-TIPS (8477).