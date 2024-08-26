Search on for man caught on video peering into girl's room in Little Havana

MIAMI - A man caught peeping by surveillance video into a child's window in Little Havana has enraged the entire community.

The father of the six-year-old girl shared surveillance video of the suspect that made his blood boil.

"I couldn't work that day thinking about it," Jose Larreynagas said.

His home surveillance cameras recorded a man standing outside Larreynaga's home and staring in a window where Jose's daughter was dressing for school Wednesday morning.

The video also showed the man touching himself.

"I'm shocked, nervous," Larreynagas said." (The suspect) shouldn't be free. (He) should be in prison. I imagine he has family like us. He wouldn't like that to happen to them."

The family had no idea what was happening until a friend called, Larreynagas said. That friend thought the suspect was stealing tools, Larreynagas said. However, when Jose checked the surveillance system, what he saw made him furious.

"I feel things because now my daughter can't sleep in her room," Larreynagas said. "She doesn't really know what happened but she's scared."

Police need help identifying the suspect. He was seen leaving in a black, Honda Civic.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).