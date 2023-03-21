Man suing rapper French Montana after Miami Gardens music video shooting left him paralyzed

MIAMI - A man left paralyzed after he was shot during a music video shoot in front of a Miami Gardens restaurant is suing rapper French Montana.

Carlos Wilkerson has also named in the suit the restaurant, The Licking Miami Gardens, and the property management company.

The shooting happened on January 5, 2023, in the parking lot of the restaurant at 17647 NW 27th Avenue.

An unknown gunman opened fire on the crowd gathered for the video shoot, nearly a dozen people were injured including Wilkerson, a cameraman. Six people were taken to area hospitals, four of those were taken by air rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center. Another four drove themselves or had someone drive them to the hospital.

In the lawsuit, Wilkerson claims, among other things, that Montana failed to get the necessary permits required by the city prior to shooting the music video, which would have ensured that proper security and police would have been present on the property in order to prevent or otherwise deter violence.

The lawsuit also alleges that The Licking and Gayle's Plaza failed to provide adequate security and/or law enforcement when it hosted or allowed the production to occur on the property.

So far, no arrest has been made.