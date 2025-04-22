Man stole nearly $2 million in luxury cars from Miami Beach hotel, police say

A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million worth of high-end vehicles from a luxury Miami Beach hotel has been arrested, according to police.

Gregory Sean Yearty Jr., 24, was taken into custody on April 21 by Miami Beach police and faces four counts of grand theft and burglary involving an occupied structure, authorities said.

Valet key theft caught on camera

The investigation began on July 24, 2024, after multiple reports of stolen vehicles from the parking garage of the Setai Hotel, located at 2001 Collins Avenue.

Police said surveillance footage showed Yearty low crawling into the valet key room around 2 a.m., taking several key fobs, then crawling out to avoid detection.

Shortly after, Yearty and two unidentified individuals were seen leaving the garage with two luxury vehicles, which were later reported stolen.

Yearty returned to the garage just before 6 a.m. and stole two more vehicles, according to investigators.

Suspect surrenders to police

Detectives used surveillance footage and witness interviews to identify Yearty, who later surrendered at Miami Beach Police Headquarters.

Police Chief Wayne A. Jones praised the team's efforts, noting the national rise in luxury vehicle thefts. "Miami Beach is not immune," he said. "Let this be a clear message: if you come to Miami Beach to victimize our residents and visitors, you will be held accountable."