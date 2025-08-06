Man stabbed in neck during robbery in Pompano Beach, BSO says

A man is recovering after being stabbed in the neck during an early morning robbery at an apartment complex near Northwest 11th Street and 3rd Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Ron-Christopher Gonzales on Wednesday, hours after the 5:45 a.m. attack. Investigators said Gonzales broke into the victim's apartment, robbed him, and then stabbed him before fleeing the scene. A BSO K-9 unit helped track and apprehend the suspect.

Crime scene investigation ongoing

The victim was conscious and alert when he was taken from the scene, but BSO has not released an update on his condition. His mother rushed to the apartment complex after learning of the attack, though she said detectives shared little information with her.

Crime scene investigators collected several items from the apartment as part of the ongoing investigation.

Neighbors express shock

Neighbors said the victim is well known in the community and described him as friendly and kind.

"He's a good guy, actually a good guy. I'm not going to lie about that," said Andrew Onfroy, a neighbor who said he speaks with the victim nearly every day.

"Oh yes, oh yeah. Every day coming home or I see coming out or I be going in, he coming in right behind me. 'Hey, what's going on? How was your day?'" Onfroy recalled.

Authorities have not yet said what Gonzales was after or why he targeted the victim's apartment.