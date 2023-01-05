Watch CBS News
Man shot while sitting in his car near Golden Glades

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are searching for whoever opened fire on a man while he sat in his car.

It happened early Thursday morning along NW 165th Street and 4th Avenue near the Golden Glades.

According to police, the man was sitting in his parked car when someone he didn't know approached and shot him with cause.

The man was taken to HCA Aventura Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

January 5, 2023

