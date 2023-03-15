Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in front of NW Dade home

MIAMI - A death investigation is underway after the body of a man was found overnight in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, officers were sent to the 8400 block of NW 5th Court in response to a man that had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in front of a residence.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead.

The man's body was found next to an SUV, which was towed from the scene.

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the deadly shooting.   

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 7:49 AM

