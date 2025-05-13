Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in NE Miami-Dade, hospitalized in stable condition, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A man was rushed to a hospital in stable condition after being shot in Northeast Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Northeast 6th Avenue, deputies said. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, authorities confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation, with sheriff's office officials providing no further details on the circumstances or potential suspects at this time. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.