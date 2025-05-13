Man shot in NE Miami-Dade, hospitalized in stable condition, MDSO says

A man was rushed to a hospital in stable condition after being shot in Northeast Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Northeast 6th Avenue, deputies said. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, authorities confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation, with sheriff's office officials providing no further details on the circumstances or potential suspects at this time.